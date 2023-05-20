Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 13,312 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

