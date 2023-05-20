Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $169,000 Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOL. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 761,592 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 823,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 444,804 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

