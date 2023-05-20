Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $135,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NUV opened at $8.77 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

