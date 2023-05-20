Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $167,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,765 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.