Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

