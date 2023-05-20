11,760 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kyndryl by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 12.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Price Performance

About Kyndryl

NYSE:KD opened at $11.66 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

