Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNSO opened at $16.11 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.