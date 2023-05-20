Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 181.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

