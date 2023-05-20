Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 17,292 Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.