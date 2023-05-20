Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

