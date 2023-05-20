Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $3.79 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

