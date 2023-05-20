Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 22,363 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Stock Performance

CommScope stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

