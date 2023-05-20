Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 77.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at $162,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

MAV stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

