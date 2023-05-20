Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $149,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.