Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 46,283 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 561.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

