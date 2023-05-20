Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.81 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

