361,642 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 361,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $10.07 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,601.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

