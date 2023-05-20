18,993 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

