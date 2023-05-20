Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

