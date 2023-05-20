Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.
Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial
In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
