Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 21st

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $301.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

