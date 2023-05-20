Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,674 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 275,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.