Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

