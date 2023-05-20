Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) CEO Acquires $10,938.20 in Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Brdar purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $10,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,620.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ideal Power Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.