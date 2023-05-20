Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) CFO Acquires $11,100.00 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) CFO Leah Schweller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Charge Enterprises stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.93%. The business had revenue of $167.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charge Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.