Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.16.

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 665,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,174.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 665,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,174.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock worth $632,041 over the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

