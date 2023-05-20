Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. Barclays lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

CPRI opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

