Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 260,841 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

