Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $103,389.55 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Braze Stock Up 4.9 %
BRZE stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.72. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
