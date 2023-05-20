Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $77,208.60 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.72. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

