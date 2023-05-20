AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

