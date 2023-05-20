HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -716.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

