HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,890,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,036 shares of company stock worth $298,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

