EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PPG opened at $142.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

