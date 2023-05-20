EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 262 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

