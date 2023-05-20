Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 594.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.05 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

