EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

