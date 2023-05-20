3,770 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 122,137 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ladder Capital by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

LADR opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

