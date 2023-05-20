EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $671.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

