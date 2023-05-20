EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,912 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $4,451,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

