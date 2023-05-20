EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $298.24 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $299.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

