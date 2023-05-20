EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 546,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 362,551 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 417,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

