EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

SPTL opened at $29.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

