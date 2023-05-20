EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,843 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,804,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after buying an additional 208,707 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 83,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.05 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.67%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

