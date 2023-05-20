Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Monro updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of Monro stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 585,861 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $12,790,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $12,975,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

