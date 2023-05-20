Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.68.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.03.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.