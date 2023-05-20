StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.92 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

