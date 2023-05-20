Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

WELL opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

