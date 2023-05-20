WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

NYSE:WEX opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

