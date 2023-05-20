Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.