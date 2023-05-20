Compass Point Raises HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $67.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
HCI Group stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -32.13%.
In related news, Director Susan Watts bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Watts bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $33,486.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at $313,874.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HCI Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
